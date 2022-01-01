Tiffany Haddish hails Will Smith slapping Chris Rock as 'most beautiful thing'

Tiffany Haddish found Will Smith slapping Chris Rock to defend his wife's honour at the 2022 Oscars "beautiful".

During the Academy Awards ceremony, Chris made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss before he presented the Best Documentary Feature award.

While Will laughed at the joke at first, Jada, who suffers from alopecia, appeared visibly unimpressed and Will responded by getting on stage and smacking Chris before warning him to never speak about her again.

When asked for her reaction at the Governors Ball on Sunday, Tiffany said she thought it was "beautiful" how Will stood up for his wife, her Girls Trip co-star Jada.

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me," she told People. "As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.

"And that meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives."

The Card Counter star noted that Chris is a friend of Will and Jada's and accused him of exploiting her hair loss for the sake of a joke.

"Why would you do that? He didn't even run the joke by her, but she was hurt though," she said. "If she wouldn't have been hurt, (Will) probably wouldn't have said nothing. But you could see he was clearly... And they exploited it. They exploited her, so 'I have to do something'... He protected his wife."

It has been reported that Will skipped the press room and the Governors Ball after the ceremony. He was later seen on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual party with Jada, their children Jaden and Willow, and his son Trey.