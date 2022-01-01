Kim Kardashian clarifies controversial comments about work

Kim Kardashian has clarified controversial comments she made about working hard.

Earlier this month, the reality TV star/entrepreneur claimed people needed to do more to achieve their goals during an interview with Variety.

"I have the best advice for women in business," she said. "Get your f**king a*s up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Following backlash over the "tone-deaf" statement, Kim claimed that her words had been "taken out of context" during a conversation that aired on Good Morning America on Monday.

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard. I know that they do," she stated. "It was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

Kim went on to note that she had just been asked about the concept of "famous for being famous," which caused her to react so strongly. She also maintained that creating a successful online business takes a lot of dedication.

"That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context. That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous,' and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women," the 41-year-old continued. "Having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success, and you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it's easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media. And you can, if you put in a lot of hard work."