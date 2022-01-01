Andrew Garfield: Nobody will believe me about The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Andrew Garfield says nobody will believe anything he says about a potential 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3'.

The 38-year-old actor returned as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' but admits that the secrecy surrounding his appearance means he will struggle to convince people about his participation in future projects.

Andrew told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the Oscars: "No update from me. No one's going to believe anything I say ever again."

The 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' actor recently suggested that he has "no plans" to play the web-slinger again.

Andrew – who portrayed the character in the 2012 flick 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and its 2014 sequel – said: "No plans, that’s the truth. Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf."

The star had previously claimed that he would be willing to return as Spider-Man if the story was appropriate.

Garfield said: "It's a character that's always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there's a way, because that's what that character is all about, he's all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life.

"So, if there's a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it's of a service to an audience, of service to the themes that (co-creator) Stan Lee injected that character with, I'm open, of course."

He continued: "I'm very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing 'No Way Home' was."