Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii

Ezra Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment on Monday after an incident at a bar in Hawaii.



The 29-year-old was arrested by South Hilo police in the early hours of Monday morning following reports of a "disorderly patron" at a bar. According to a press release from the Hawaii Police Department, Miller became "agitated" when patrons of the bar began singing karaoke.



"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offence) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offence). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail," the release reads.



The actor was arrested and charged with both offences. He was released from jail after paying his bail, which was set at $500 (£382).



The incident is the latest setback for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which hits cinemas on 8 April. One of its previous hurdles was replacing Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen after a court found claims of domestic violence against him were substantially true.



Miller, who plays The Flash in the DC superhero films, previously hit headlines in 2020 when a video emerged online appearing to show the star grabbing a woman by the throat and throwing her to the ground in a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.



The actor also posted a bizarre video directed at the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan on social media in January.



"Look, if y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns," he said in an upbeat manner. "OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now - and you know what I am talking about - then, you know, we'll do it for you, if that's really what you want."