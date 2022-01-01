Richard Williams weighs in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Richard Williams has reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.



During the Oscars telecast on Sunday night, presenter Rock made a joke referring to actress Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, to which husband Smith walked on stage and physically confronted him.



Smith later won the Best Actor prize for his portrayal of tennis coach Williams in the biopic King Richard.



On Monday, Williams's son Chavoita LeSane issued a statement on behalf of his father.



"We don't know all the details of what happened," he said. "But we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defence."



LeSane, who has served as his dad's spokesperson since he suffered a stroke in 2016, added that Williams was as stunned as everyone else by the altercation.



Williams's daughters, tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, have not yet commented on the incident.



On Monday night, Smith posted an apology on his Instagram page in which he admitted he "deeply regret(s)" his "unacceptable and inexcusable" reaction to the joke.



Representatives for the Academy are to conduct a formal review of the incident.