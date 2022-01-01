Prince Andrew accompanies Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip memorial service

Prince Andrew made his first public appearance since settling his U.S. legal case by attending the Service of Thanksgiving for his late father Prince Philip on Tuesday.



The Duke of York travelled in the car with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, from her Windsor Castle residence to the service at London's Westminster Abbey. Video footage also shows him helping the monarch - who used a walking stick - into the Abbey and walking her to her seat. He then took his place in the front row beside his younger brother Prince Edward.



The Queen's decision to have her second son at the heart of her arrival at the ceremony has been met with outrage on social media.



The service comes just over a month since Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused the royal of raping and sexually abusing her when she was 17, claims he repeatedly denied. As part of the settlement, Andrew made a "substantial donation" to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.



Amid the allegations, the 62-year-old stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 and was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January. He previously attended his father's funeral in April last year.



The royal family was well represented at the Service of Thanksgiving. The Queen sat next to her first-born son Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.



Charles' son Prince William sat behind them with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their eldest children George, eight, and Charlotte, six.