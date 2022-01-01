Disney bosses vow to help repeal 'Don't Say Gay' law

Disney executives have pledged to help repeal Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law.



After the bill was signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday, a representative for The Walt Disney Company insisted that the legislation should not have been passed.



"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," they commented. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organisations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."



Formally known as the Parental Rights in Education law, the text of the legislation prepared by politicians from the Republican-controlled state seeks to limit discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. It also notes that parents "may bring an action against a school district to obtain a declaratory judgment".



Critics fear that the law, labelled as "Don't Say Gay" by LGBTQIA+ campaigners, could lead to a ban on discussions with students about the history and oppression of gay people.



After facing criticism over Disney's "soft" stance towards the bill, chief executive officer Bob Chapek issued a statement earlier this month in which he claimed the company would pause all political donations within Florida. He also offered an apology to staff members.