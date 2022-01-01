Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting seventh child

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.



The actor and yoga instructor issued a statement to People on Tuesday announcing the news.



"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home - that we're a good team," they told the outlet. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.



"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"



Alec and Hilaria are already parents to Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months. Little Lucia was born via surrogate.



Alec also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.



In addition, Hilaria took to her Instagram page to share a video of all her children together after she told them the news.



"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," the 38-year-old wrote in the caption. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids - as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."



The announcement comes around six months after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec's movie Rust last October. The 63-year-old was holding a firearm during a rehearsal for a scene for the western in Santa Fe, New Mexico when the gun fired, killing the cinematographer and injuring director Joel Souza.



Alec has consistently maintained his innocence and recently said he feels "very hopeful" that he won't be held criminally responsible for the fatal shooting.