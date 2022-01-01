Jimmy Kimmel calls out Will Smith for laughing at Chris Rock's joke before slapping him

Jimmy Kimmel has called out Will Smith for laughing at Chris Rock's joke before slapping him at the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, Will walked onto the stage and slapped Chris after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.

As part of his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, host Jimmy noted that the "weirdest part" of the incident was the way Will initially laughed at the joke.

"But then, he must have looked over and noticed that Jada was not amused and was like, 'Uh oh, I better do something.' Boy did he do something. In one stunning moment, the guy went from #Oscarssowhat to #Oscarssowhaaaat?!" he joked. "No one could have predicted the most controversial movie of 2022 would be G.I. Jane, but it was. This was the Hollywood version of your drunk uncle starting a fight, ruining the wedding and then standing up and giving a long toast to the bride and groom."

Jimmy went on to commend Chris for staying so calm on stage, though pondered why no one in the audience backed him up.

"No one did anything. Nobody lifted a finger. Spider-Man was there. Aquaman was there. Catwoman, all sitting on their hands. Nobody helped Chris Rock," the former Oscars host joked, referring to Andrew Garfield, Jason Momoa, and Zoe Kravitz.

Meanwhile, during an opener for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host offered Will some advice on how to "really hurt" a comedian.

"Don't laugh," Stephen suggested. "That hurts way more than a punch, I promise you."

And for his monologue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy reflected on the "disturbing" moment.

"America may be divided, but it was kind of nice for us to come together to say 'holy c**p' at the same time," he began. "The Will-Chris thing, I was bummed, disturbed. I wish it didn't happen. But it didn't stop me from loving the business, what we do."

On Monday night, Will posted an apology on Instagram in which he admitted he "deeply regret(s)" his "unacceptable and inexcusable" reaction to the joke.

Representatives for the Academy are to conduct a formal review of the incident.