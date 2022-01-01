Will Smith's mother stunned by his outburst at 2022 Oscars

Will Smith's mother was stunned by his behaviour at the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, Will walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.

In an interview with 6abc Action News of Philadelphia, Carolyn Smith insisted she had "never seen" her son act in such a way before.

"He is a very even, people person. That's the first time I've ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime," she commented. "I've never seen him do that."

And while Carolyn was surprised by the 53-year-old's reaction to the joke, she was thrilled to see him win the Best Actor prize for his performance in King Richard.

"I know how he works, how hard he works... I've been waiting and waiting and waiting. When I heard the name, I was just, 'Yes!'" she added.

Will posted an apology on Instagram on Monday in which he admitted he "deeply regret(s)" his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour at the Oscars.

Representatives for the Academy are to conduct a formal review of the incident.