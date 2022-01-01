John Travolta adopts dog after its appearance during Betty White's Oscars tribute

John Travolta adopted the dog that Jamie Lee Curtis brought out as she paid tribute to the late Betty White at the Oscars on Sunday.

The dog, named Mac & Cheese, was brought out to remind viewers of Betty's dedication to animal rescue and entreat them to adopt rather than shop.

And it would appear that Mac & Cheese caught the eye of John's 11-year-old son Ben, who encouraged him to adopt the pooch. The Pulp Fiction actor announced the adoption news by sharing a photo of him and Ben with their new pet on social media on Monday.

"A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta," Jamie wrote about the adoption on Instagram. "We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984. I had already left the Dolby Theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little Mac & Cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar."

She continued, "It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life's most important actions we humans can take!"

Betty passed away on 31 December aged 99.