Police visit Will Smith's home after Academy Awards controversy

Will Smith received a visit from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday.

Photographers caught footage of officers entering the gates of the Smiths' Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car on Tuesday afternoon.

Their visit came two days after Will walked on stage and slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock during the live telecast over a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, told Page Six that officers arrived after a drone was reported flying through the neighbourhood.

"We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on," the deputy said. "But when the deputies got there, they weren't able to locate the drone. It had already left the area."

She did not confirm whether it was the Smiths who reported the drone.

While Chris decided not to press charges, Steve Cooley, Los Angeles County District Attorney from 2000 to 2012, told the New York Post on Tuesday that Will could face legal consequences anyway.

"The (Los Angeles) city attorney could bring charges based upon the evidence without necessarily relying upon the victim," he said. "The victim does not control whether or not a prosecutor should file charges. However, charges actually can and should be filed because the offence was against the state of California.

"It's not Chris Rock versus Will Smith in a criminal matter. The LAPD and the city attorney should not close the door on what was an obvious criminal offence and is easily provable."

Will apologised for his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour in a statement on Monday, and Jada broke her silence on Tuesday by sharing the message, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," via Instagram.