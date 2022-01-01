Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy character to come out as transgender

Elliot Page's character in The Umbrella Academy will come out as transgender in the upcoming third season.

Previously a cisgender woman called Vanya Hargreeves in the first and second season, Elliot's Umbrella Academy character will transition this season and go by Viktor. The character will use he/him pronouns, Variety reports.

Elliot came out publicly as transgender in December 2020. At the time, Netflix updated all his credits to Elliot Page but insiders said there were no plans to change the character on the show.

In early March, a teaser trailer for Season 3 still showed Elliot's character as a cisgender woman. However, the actor revealed a first-look image of Viktor on social media on Tuesday and simply wrote, "Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

The official Netflix Twitter account retweeted the message and added, "Welcome to the family, Viktor - we're so happy you're here."

The character, part of an adopted family of superheroes, unleashes force through the use of sound.

The logline for Season 3 reads: "In an altered timeline, Reginald created the Sparrow Academy, a stylish and smart group of superheroes that mirrors the Umbrella Academy... The two groups must learn to team up and defeat a new entity that threatens to destroy everything."

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy debuts on Netflix on 22 June.