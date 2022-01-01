NEWS

It's A Sin leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations

It's A Sin leads the 2022 British Academy Television Awards nominations with 11.

Russell T Davies' drama, about the HIV/AIDS crisis in '80s England, scooped six nominations for the Television Awards and five for its sister show, the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The nominations include Mini-Series, Leading Actor for Olly Alexander, Leading Actress for Lydia West, and Supporting Actor for Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas, and David Carlyle.

It's A Sin is closely followed by Landscapers with seven nominations, followed by Help, Time and We Are Lady Parts with six.

Alexander will compete against Leading Actor nominees David Thewlis for Landscapers, Sean Bean for Time, Stephen Graham for Help, You Don't Know Me's Samuel Adewunmi, and Hugh Quarshie for Stephen.

Meanwhile, the Leading Actress category is between West, Too Close stars Denise Gough and Emily Watson, Help's Jodie Comer, Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown, and Niamh Algar for Deceit.

Nominees for the International category include Squid Game, Mare of Easttown, Call My Agent!, Succession, Lupin, and The Underground Railroad.

Richard Ayoade will host the TV Awards for the third consecutive year at London's Royal Festival Hall on 8 May. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards will take place on 24 April at The Brewery in London.



The main list of TV Awards nominees is as follows:



Drama Series:

In My Skin

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil



Mini-Series:

It's A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time



Single Drama:

Death of England: Face to Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together



Soap and Continuing Drama:

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City



International:

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad



Leading Actor:

David Thewlis - Landscapers

Olly Alexander - It's A Sin

Samuel Adewunmi - You Don't Know Me

Stephen Graham - Help

Sean Bean - Time

Hugh Quarshie - Stephen



Leading Actress:

Denise Gough - Too Close

Emily Watson - Too Close

Jodie Comer - Help

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Lydia West - It's A Sin

Niamh Algar - Deceit



Supporting Actor:

Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin

David Carlyle - It's A Sin

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas - It's A Sin

Stephen Graham - Time



Supporting Actress:

Cathy Tyson - Help

Céline Buckens - Showtrial

Emily Mortimer - The Pursuit Of Love

Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before

Leah Harvey - Foundation

Tahirah Sharif - The Tower



Scripted Comedy:

Alma's Not Normal

Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts



Female Performance in a Comedy Programme:

Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education

Aisling Bea - This Way Up

Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts

Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats

Rose Matafeo - Starstruck

Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal



Male Performance in a Comedy Programme:

Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats

Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education

Samson Kayo - Bloods

Steve Coogan - This Time with Alan Partridge

Joe Gilgun - Brassic

Tim Renkow - Jerk



Comedy Entertainment Programme:

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation



Entertainment Programme:

An Audience With Adele

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing



Entertainment Performance:

Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice

Big Zuu - Big Zuu's Big Eats

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown



Daytime:

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman's House of Games

Steph's Packed Lunch



Reality & Constructed Factual:

Gogglebox

Married at First Sight U.K.

RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.

The Dog House



Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public):

An Audience With Adele - Adele's Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street's Lockdown Parties

It's A Sin - Colin's Devastating AIDS Diagnosis

RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Bimini's Verse of UK Hun?

Squid Game - Red Light, Green Light Game

Strictly Come Dancing - Rose And Giovanni's Silent Dance To Symphony.

