It's A Sin leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations

It's A Sin leads the 2022 British Academy Television Awards nominations with 11.



Russell T Davies' drama, about the HIV/AIDS crisis in '80s England, scooped six nominations for the Television Awards and five for its sister show, the British Academy Television Craft Awards.



The nominations include Mini-Series, Leading Actor for Olly Alexander, Leading Actress for Lydia West, and Supporting Actor for Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas, and David Carlyle.



It's A Sin is closely followed by Landscapers with seven nominations, followed by Help, Time and We Are Lady Parts with six.



Alexander will compete against Leading Actor nominees David Thewlis for Landscapers, Sean Bean for Time, Stephen Graham for Help, You Don't Know Me's Samuel Adewunmi, and Hugh Quarshie for Stephen.



Meanwhile, the Leading Actress category is between West, Too Close stars Denise Gough and Emily Watson, Help's Jodie Comer, Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown, and Niamh Algar for Deceit.



Nominees for the International category include Squid Game, Mare of Easttown, Call My Agent!, Succession, Lupin, and The Underground Railroad.



Richard Ayoade will host the TV Awards for the third consecutive year at London's Royal Festival Hall on 8 May. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards will take place on 24 April at The Brewery in London.







The main list of TV Awards nominees is as follows:







Drama Series:



In My Skin



Manhunt: The Night Stalker



Unforgotten



Vigil







Mini-Series:



It's A Sin



Landscapers



Stephen



Time







Single Drama:



Death of England: Face to Face



Help



I Am Victoria



Together







Soap and Continuing Drama:



Casualty



Coronation Street



Emmerdale



Holby City







International:



Call My Agent!



Lupin



Mare of Easttown



Squid Game



Succession



The Underground Railroad







Leading Actor:



David Thewlis - Landscapers



Olly Alexander - It's A Sin



Samuel Adewunmi - You Don't Know Me



Stephen Graham - Help



Sean Bean - Time



Hugh Quarshie - Stephen







Leading Actress:



Denise Gough - Too Close



Emily Watson - Too Close



Jodie Comer - Help



Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown



Lydia West - It's A Sin



Niamh Algar - Deceit







Supporting Actor:



Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin



David Carlyle - It's A Sin



Matthew Macfadyen - Succession



Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth



Omari Douglas - It's A Sin



Stephen Graham - Time







Supporting Actress:



Cathy Tyson - Help



Céline Buckens - Showtrial



Emily Mortimer - The Pursuit Of Love



Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before



Leah Harvey - Foundation



Tahirah Sharif - The Tower







Scripted Comedy:



Alma's Not Normal



Motherland



Stath Lets Flats



We Are Lady Parts







Female Performance in a Comedy Programme:



Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education



Aisling Bea - This Way Up



Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts



Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats



Rose Matafeo - Starstruck



Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal







Male Performance in a Comedy Programme:



Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats



Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education



Samson Kayo - Bloods



Steve Coogan - This Time with Alan Partridge



Joe Gilgun - Brassic



Tim Renkow - Jerk







Comedy Entertainment Programme:



The Graham Norton Show



The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan



Race Around Britain



The Ranganation







Entertainment Programme:



An Audience With Adele



Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway



Life & Rhymes



Strictly Come Dancing







Entertainment Performance:



Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice



Big Zuu - Big Zuu's Big Eats



Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show



Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back



Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel



Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown







Daytime:



The Chase



Moneybags



Richard Osman's House of Games



Steph's Packed Lunch







Reality & Constructed Factual:



Gogglebox



Married at First Sight U.K.



RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.



The Dog House







Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public):



An Audience With Adele - Adele's Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life



I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street's Lockdown Parties



It's A Sin - Colin's Devastating AIDS Diagnosis



RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Bimini's Verse of UK Hun?



Squid Game - Red Light, Green Light Game



Strictly Come Dancing - Rose And Giovanni's Silent Dance To Symphony.