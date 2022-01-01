It's A Sin leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations

- NEWS
It's A Sin leads the 2022 British Academy Television Awards nominations with 11.
Russell T Davies' drama, about the HIV/AIDS crisis in '80s England, scooped six nominations for the Television Awards and five for its sister show, the British Academy Television Craft Awards.
The nominations include Mini-Series, Leading Actor for Olly Alexander, Leading Actress for Lydia West, and Supporting Actor for Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas, and David Carlyle.
It's A Sin is closely followed by Landscapers with seven nominations, followed by Help, Time and We Are Lady Parts with six.
Alexander will compete against Leading Actor nominees David Thewlis for Landscapers, Sean Bean for Time, Stephen Graham for Help, You Don't Know Me's Samuel Adewunmi, and Hugh Quarshie for Stephen.
Meanwhile, the Leading Actress category is between West, Too Close stars Denise Gough and Emily Watson, Help's Jodie Comer, Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown, and Niamh Algar for Deceit.
Nominees for the International category include Squid Game, Mare of Easttown, Call My Agent!, Succession, Lupin, and The Underground Railroad.
Richard Ayoade will host the TV Awards for the third consecutive year at London's Royal Festival Hall on 8 May. The BAFTA TV Craft Awards will take place on 24 April at The Brewery in London.
The main list of TV Awards nominees is as follows:
Drama Series:
In My Skin
Manhunt: The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
Mini-Series:
It's A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
Time
Single Drama:
Death of England: Face to Face
Help
I Am Victoria
Together
Soap and Continuing Drama:
Casualty
Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
International:
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
The Underground Railroad
Leading Actor:
David Thewlis - Landscapers
Olly Alexander - It's A Sin
Samuel Adewunmi - You Don't Know Me
Stephen Graham - Help
Sean Bean - Time
Hugh Quarshie - Stephen
Leading Actress:
Denise Gough - Too Close
Emily Watson - Too Close
Jodie Comer - Help
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Lydia West - It's A Sin
Niamh Algar - Deceit
Supporting Actor:
Callum Scott Howells - It's A Sin
David Carlyle - It's A Sin
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Nonso Anozie - Sweet Tooth
Omari Douglas - It's A Sin
Stephen Graham - Time
Supporting Actress:
Cathy Tyson - Help
Céline Buckens - Showtrial
Emily Mortimer - The Pursuit Of Love
Jessica Plummer - The Girl Before
Leah Harvey - Foundation
Tahirah Sharif - The Tower
Scripted Comedy:
Alma's Not Normal
Motherland
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme:
Aimee Lou Wood - Sex Education
Aisling Bea - This Way Up
Anjana Vasan - We Are Lady Parts
Natasia Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
Rose Matafeo - Starstruck
Sophie Willan - Alma's Not Normal
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme:
Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
Ncuti Gatwa - Sex Education
Samson Kayo - Bloods
Steve Coogan - This Time with Alan Partridge
Joe Gilgun - Brassic
Tim Renkow - Jerk
Comedy Entertainment Programme:
The Graham Norton Show
The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
Entertainment Programme:
An Audience With Adele
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
Entertainment Performance:
Alison Hammond - I Can See Your Voice
Big Zuu - Big Zuu's Big Eats
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett - Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
Sean Lock - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
Daytime:
The Chase
Moneybags
Richard Osman's House of Games
Steph's Packed Lunch
Reality & Constructed Factual:
Gogglebox
Married at First Sight U.K.
RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.
The Dog House
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public):
An Audience With Adele - Adele's Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street's Lockdown Parties
It's A Sin - Colin's Devastating AIDS Diagnosis
RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Bimini's Verse of UK Hun?
Squid Game - Red Light, Green Light Game
Strictly Come Dancing - Rose And Giovanni's Silent Dance To Symphony.