Jim Carrey was 'sickened' watching Will Smith receive standing ovation during Oscars

Jim Carrey felt "sickened" watching Will Smith receive a standing ovation when he won the Best Actor Oscar shortly after slapping Chris Rock onstage.



During the Academy Awards on Sunday, Will got up on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and around 40 minutes later, he received a standing ovation when he won Best Actor for King Richard.



In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, the Bruce Almighty actor slammed the Oscars audience for being "spineless" following the incident.



"I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation," he said. "Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."



Jim added that Chris has declined to press charges because he didn't want "the hassle", but if he were in his shoes, he would have sued Will for staining his career.



"That video is going to be there forever, it's going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time," he explained, before condemning Will's behaviour. "If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter, whatever, (that's OK, but) you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face 'cause they said words."



The Mask star insisted that he doesn't "have anything against Will" but criticised him for overshadowing all the winners' achievements.



"It cast a pall over everybody's shining moment, a lot of people worked really hard to get to that place and to have their moment in the sun and to get their award for the really hard work they did," he stated. "It was such a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing."



The Men in Black star has apologised for his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour on Instagram and the Academy is conducting a review of the incident. In a letter to Academy members on Tuesday, officials explained it "will take a few weeks" for them to determine the "appropriate action for Mr. Smith".