David F. Sandberg would snub Superman movie

David F. Sandberg would never direct a 'Superman' film.

The 41-year-old filmmaker is returning to helm the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' but wants to stay away from tackling Superman as he fears that he would anger fans of The Man of Steel.

Responding to fan questions on Instagram, David said: "At one point I would have said Superman, but when there are so many different expectations and hardcore fans you're going to p*** off so many people no matter what you do."

Sandberg revealed that the strong reactions to the 'Star Wars' movie 'The Last Jedi' have put him off from directing big franchises and that 'Shazam!' was the ideal project as it hadn't been adapted regularly in the past.

The 'Lights Out' director said: "Seeing how people react to things like 'The Last Jedi' makes me want to stay away from things like that. 'Shazam!' was perfect in that there hadn't been that many adaptations before. There are still people who think it was done wrong, but it was on a manageable level."

David has been tipped to helm other DC movies but revealed that he wouldn't want to helm a 'Justice League' project.

He said: "I think that would be too big for me. Too many expectations as well."

The 'Shazam!' sequel is set to be released this December and Sandberg is happy with the date – even if it clashes with the launch of 'Avatar 2'.

He said: "I'm very happy it's coming out this year. Would have been a bummer to finish the movie and then just wait until next summer. Definitely not expecting to open #1 against 'Avatar' but that's fine."