Zoe Kravitz calls Oscars a show 'where we are apparently assaulting people'

Zoe Kravitz has responded to the Will Smith Oscars controversy by calling the Academy Awards a ceremony "where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now".

During the Oscars on Sunday, the King Richard actor got on to the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. When he returned to his seat, he yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth" twice.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, The Batman actress posted photos of herself wearing a pale pink Saint Laurent gown on the Oscars red carpet and made her thoughts about the incident clear in the caption.

"Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she wrote.

The 33-year-old then posted a snap of her wearing a white backless Saint Laurent dress as she posed at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party. In the caption, she elaborated on her previous comment.

"And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now," she stated.

Zoe received praise for her posts in the comments, with Broad City star Ilana Glazer writing, "The looks are killer, the captions are the tone of reality i’m living for". Aaron Paul added, "Love this and love you", and Julia Fox simply posted fire emojis.

Will issued an apology on Instagram on Monday, revealing he feels embarrassed and deeply regrets his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour. His wife Jada broke her silence on Tuesday by sharing the message, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," via Instagram.

Chris, who declined to press charges over the slap, has yet to publicly comment on the controversy. The Academy is conducting a review of the incident.