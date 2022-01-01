Issa Rae shuts down pregnancy rumours

Issa Rae has shut down speculation that she's pregnant.

Rumours began swirling on social media last week that the Insecure actress was expecting her first child when a video circulated showing her at a party in a black jumpsuit, with many claiming they could see a baby bump.

However, Issa shut down the speculation on Twitter on Wednesday with her usual sense of humour.

"I am not pregnant, f**kyouverymuch," she tweeted. "LET A B**CH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY."

In the video, Issa can be seen walking toward her Insecure co-star Yvonne Orji holding a glass of wine and doing a little dance move before hugging the actress.

The 37-year-old married her longtime partner, businessman Louis Diame, in a private ceremony in the South of France in July last year after being engaged for more than two years.