Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith Oscars slap

Chris Rock broke his silence about being slapped by Will Smith during the Oscars telecast at a stand-up show on Wednesday.



The 2022 Academy Awards presenter broke his silence on the incident at a stand-up show in Boston, noting that he hadn't prepared any jokes about Sunday's incident as he was "still processing" it.



"How was your weekend? I don't have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened," he told the audience, reports Variety. "So, at some point, I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."



A member of the audience then yelled "F**k Will Smith!", which Chris ignored before saying, "I'm going to tell some jokes. It's nice to just be out."



While the rest of Chris' material that night was the original stand-up skit he prepared before the Oscars, it did affect the turnout of his show.



Reporters and religious leaders gathered outside the theatre, and Variety interviewed multiple attendees who paid upwards of $70 (£53) to hear what Chris had to say about the slap.



After the Oscars telecast, ticket prices jumped from $49.50 (£38) to $8,000 (£6,100) on secondary reselling sites. A StubHub representative said the site experienced "more than 25 times the daily sales" over the last two days compared to the last month.