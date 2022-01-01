Tyga and Rob Kardashian call out Blac Chyna over child support complaints

Tyga and Rob Kardashian have responded to their ex Blac Chyna after she complained about not receiving any child support.

The reality TV star, who shares nine-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and five-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, claimed on Twitter on Wednesday that she had to give up her cars, claiming she doesn't receive child support.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ...my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I'm a MAMA," she tweeted.

Her post was picked by Instagram account, The Shade Room, and Tyga responded in the comments, questioning why Chyna deserves child support when he has King Cairo the majority of the time.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w (with) me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol (sic)," he commented.

Rob followed in Tyga's footsteps by revealing how much he spends on Dream and how often he takes care of her.

"I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol," Rob added.

The Rack City hitmaker then noticed the difference in payments, and joked to Rob, "How u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug (sic)," followed by a laughing emoji.

Tyga was engaged to Chyna between 2012 and 2014, while Rob was engaged to the model for several months in 2016.