Taylor Hawkins tribute in the works for Grammy Awards

Taylor Hawkins is getting a tribute at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.



Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, and live events at CBS - which broadcasts the Grammys - revealed that they are working on a tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer following his death last week.



"We will honour his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved," Sussman told Variety. "We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."



John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS and Silk Sonic will perform during the ceremony. Foo Fighters had been scheduled to perform but they cancelled their set and all their tour dates following Hawkins' death.



Sussman said the goal is to present "the best night of music you could ever imagine in one place under one roof and on one network. We're celebrating an incredible year in music coming out of the pandemic."



The Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.