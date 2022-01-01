Caitlyn Jenner signs on as Fox News contributor

Caitlyn Jenner has signed on as a Fox News contributor.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made her debut on the conservative news channel on Thursday, appearing alongside Sean Hannity on his political talk programme Hannity.



"I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to @FoxNews millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people," Caitlyn said of her new employment on Twitter.



In a statement, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott called the transgender reality star a "trailblazer" and a "tremendous asset" to the channel.



"Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience," she said.



The network explained that Jenner will offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News platforms.



The 72-year-old former Olympic athlete is no stranger to politics - last year, she unsuccessfully ran for Governor of California as a Republican.