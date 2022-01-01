Will Smith discussed Oscars slap with Academy leaders before board meeting

Will Smith reportedly spoke with Academy leaders on Tuesday about having slapped Chris Rock.



The Best Actor winner slapped Oscars presenter Rock during the Academy Awards live telecast on Sunday night in response to a joke made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.



The Academy of Arts and Sciences, which runs the Oscars, held an emergency meeting with its Board of Governors on Wednesday to discuss the consequences for Smith.



Variety reports that Academy president David Rubin and chief executive officer Dawn Hudson spoke to Smith on Tuesday over Zoom about the incident, though they did not mention it in the meeting.



Insiders told the outlet that the video call lasted around 30 minutes, and in it, Smith apologised again to Rubin and Hudson, trying to explain his actions.



He said he snapped because the joke referred to his wife's hair loss condition, alopecia. The outcome of the call is unknown.



Smith posted an apology on Instagram on Monday in which he admitted he "deeply regret(s)" his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour at the Oscars.



Representatives for the Academy are to conduct a formal review of the incident.