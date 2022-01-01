Chris Pine mistaken for Joey Lawrence at Oscars party

Chris Pine was mistaken for Joey Lawrence at an Academy Awards party earlier this week.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the Wonder Woman actor recalled how someone confused him for the Blossom star at an event on Sunday evening.



"I was about to go, and this guy stopped me and he's like, 'I know you.' And I was like, 'God, this again.' And he's like, 'Joey Lawrence!'" Pine smiled, to which Kimmel responded, "That's a weird one."



But the situation quickly became even more awkward.



"I said, 'Not quite, but thank you, I'm sure I'll remember that for the rest of my life,'" he continued, as the man asked, "Come on, tell me, who are you?"



"Chris Evans, Captain America," Pine laughed. "And just to top it all off, he goes, 'That's my man!'"



When Kimmel asked if he often gets mistaken for other actors, the 41-year-old explained that he is often confused for Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, and Matt Damon.



"Well, that's just rude. I hope you slapped the guy," Kimmel joked of the Damon comparison.



"I don't like the guy at all," Pine joked. "Really awful. Why would they do that? I don't know, it's disrespectful."