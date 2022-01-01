Will Smith resigns from Academy following 'inexcusable' behaviour at 2022 Oscars

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his "shocking" behaviour at the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the Oscars ceremony last Sunday, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.

On Friday, Smith issued a statement in which he admitted his actions were "inexcusable" and confirmed he had resigned from the film organisation.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," he commented. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Academy president David Rubin later confirmed he had received Smith's resignation.

"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," he said. "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

Representatives from the Academy are to conduct a formal review of the incident.

Smith apologised to the Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor during the event. He also posted an apology on Instagram on Monday in which he admitted he "deeply regret(s)" his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour.