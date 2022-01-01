Anne Hathaway will discourage sons from becoming actors 'too young'

Anne Hathaway would discourage her sons from becoming professional actors "too young" if that was the career they wanted to pursue.

The Princess Diaries actress shares two sons Jonathan, six, and Jack, two, with her husband Adam Shulman. In an interview for WSJ. magazine, she said that she wouldn't prevent them from following in her footsteps, but would prefer them to go to college and discover who they want to be first.

"I would probably take the same tack that my parents did with me, which is: You have all the time in the world to be a professional actor; you can only be a child once," she told the publication. "So I would encourage them to study, to go to classes, to read, but I would strongly discourage them from starting too young. I think that they'll be in a position where they'll be able to go to college and figure out where they want to go from there."

The star told the Los Angeles Times in 2012 that she initially felt "a certain degree of failure" enrolling to study at Vassar College in New York state "because I couldn't put it off by having a job" in acting. She continued to audition while at college and finished her undergraduate degree at New York University.

Hathaway and Shulman have been married since September 2012.