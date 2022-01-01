Daniel Craig halts Broadway performances after testing positive for Covid-19

Daniel Craig has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Saturday, a representative for the Macbeth on Broadway play posted on Twitter that the British actor had coronavirus.

Accordingly, the matinee and evening performances of the show staged at the Longacre Theatre in New York City had been cancelled.

"Today's matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon," the spokesperson commented. "We apologise for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the point of purchase."

Later on, they also confirmed that all performances up until 7 April had also been cancelled.

Craig, 54, has not yet commented on the news.

Preview performances of the play, directed by Sam Gold and also starring Ruth Negga, began on 29 March.

The official opening is scheduled for 28 April.