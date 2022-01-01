Actress Estelle Harris dies

Seinfeld actress Estelle Harris has died at the age of 93.

Glen Harris confirmed to Deadline on Saturday that his mother had passed away of natural causes at her home in Palm Desert, California.

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm," he said in a statement to the outlet. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Harris was best known for her role as Estelle Costanza, the mother of Jason Alexander's George Costanza, on Seinfeld.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jason paid tribute to his beloved "TV mama".

"One of my favourite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always," he wrote.

While Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who portrayed Elaine Benes on the sitcom, added: "RIP Estelle Harris. I love you."

In addition to Seinfeld, Harris was known for voicing Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise and for playing Muriel in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

She is survived by three children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandson. No plans for a memorial have been disclosed.