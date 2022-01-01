Blac Chyna to 'refocus' lawsuit against Kris Jenner and Kardashian family

Blac Chyna is "refocusing" her arguments in an upcoming legal battle against Kris Jenner and three of her daughters.



In allegations dating back to 2017, the model claimed her E! reality TV series, Rob & Chyna, was cancelled after Kris made a false assault allegation against her.



In a lawsuit, Chyna - real name Angela White - is suing Kris and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for defamation and intentional interference with a contract. Representatives for the TV personalities have denied the allegations.



"I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days. When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," Chyna wrote in a social media post on Saturday. "I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong.' And what they did was so wrong."



She added, "I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors - the lies that were told and the damage that was done.



"At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell (son) King and (daughter) Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too."



Chyna shares five-year-old daughter Dream with ex-partner Rob Kardashian.