Kim Kardashian recruits top models for SKIMS campaign

Kim Kardashian has tapped four iconic models to front her latest SKIMS campaign.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of images for her shapewear brand, with the photos featuring Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel in designs from the signature Fits Everybody collection.

Kim also joined in on the fun for two of the group photos.

"OK so I wasn't supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic," she wrote alongside one of the snaps in which she appeared. "Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection."

In separate posts on the SKIMS page, a brand rep also shared imagery from the full photoshoot.

"Icons only! @tyrabanks, @heidiklum, @alessandraambrosio, and @candiceswanepoel wear our best-selling Fits Everybody collection. Get their look with moulds-to-your-body silhouettes in nine signature shades and sizes XXS to 4X," they added.

After the photoshoot dropped, a number of Kim's friends and family praised the concept.

"BEYOND FABULOUS!!!!!!" exclaimed Kris Jenner, while Nicole Williams wrote, "I'm having a meltdown."