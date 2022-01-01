Jennifer Lopez's rom-com Shotgun Wedding heading straight to Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding' is heading straight to Amazon Prime Video.



The streaming service has acquired the rights to the Lionsgate flick in the US, and it will no longer be heading to cinemas as planned on June 29.



Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Packed with action, comedy, and a dash of romance, ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is one of those rare films with something for everyone.



“With a cast led by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is bursting with star power and fantastic performances. We are thrilled to work with the entire filmmaking team to bring this hilarious, multifaceted film to Prime Video audiences around the world.”



There is currently no release date for the movie on Prime, however, sources told Variety it could be shown on the big screen at "select" theatres.



It's been a bumpy ride so far for 'Shotgun Wedding'.



Josh replaced Armie Hammer as the male lead after he stepped down from the movie amid a social media scandal.



The film follows couple Darcy (Jennifer) and Tom (Josh) as their "extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals".



The plot continues: "In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place."



Lenny Kravitz, D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges and Alex Mallari are among the cast of the movie, which is being directed by Jason Moore.



'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker Lenny will star as Sean, the globetrotting ex-boyfriend of Jennifer's character.



Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether penned the screenplay.