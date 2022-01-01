Kid Cudi joins Silent Night cast

Kid Cudi has joined the cast of 'Silent Night'.

The 38-year-old musician - whose real name is Scott Mescudi - will be directed by 'Face/Off' helmer John Woo in the action-thriller.

Cudi will appear alongside Joel Kinnaman, Harold Torres and Catalina Sandino Moreno in the movie, which is currently in production in Mexico City.

The star confirmed his casting on Twitter, writing: "cant wait for yall to see this masterpiece from the GOD John Woo. Joel whats good!! (sic)"

The film will see Kinnaman's character Godlock set out to avenge the death of his son after he was caught in gang crossfire on Christmas Eve.

Cudi is expected to portray a detective, Dennis Vassel.

Producer Joe Gatta told Deadline: "Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating.

"He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast."

Last month, Cudi confirmed he is to direct, star in and co-write his first feature film.

The 'Day 'N' Nite' hitmaker revealed details for upcoming Netflix comedy 'Teddy', which is based on his 2009 track 'The Pursuit of Happiness' and will mark his directorial debut.

He said in a statement on Twitter: "If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, I'd say this: It's as if I took the song 'Pursuit of Happiness' and wrote a movie about it.

"I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart.

"I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. I'm continuing my mission.

"Now this is a comedy, but it wouldn't be me if I didn't sprinkle some real s*** in there. It's trippy, it's fun, it's sad, it's life."