Kid Cudi joins action movie Silent Night

Kid Cudi has joined the cast of John Woo's action-thriller Silent Night.

The rapper and Don't Look Up actor is the latest to board the film, and he will star alongside Joel Kinnaman, Harold Torres, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, will play a detective named Dennis Vassel in the film, which centres around Kinnaman's character Godlock. Godlock is a father on a mission to avenge his son, who was killed in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve.

Silent Night is being directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Woo, known for action movies such as Face/Off and Mission: Impossible 2, from a screenplay by Robert Lynn. The project is currently in production in Mexico City.

Executive producer Joe Gatta said of Cudi's casting, "Based on what we've seen from set so far, it's clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating. He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast."

In addition to his music career, Cudi is a well-established actor, starring in films such as Don't Look Up, X, and Need for Speed.

He recently announced that he will star in his feature directorial debut Teddy, which he also wrote. Teddy will go into production later this year and be released on Netflix next year.