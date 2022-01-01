Amy Schumer was banned from making joke about Alec Baldwin shooting during Oscars

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has claimed that she wasn't allowed to make a joke about the Alec Baldwin shooting incident during the ceremony.

The Trainwreck actress discussed her co-hosting gig during her stand-up comedy show at Las Vegas' Mirage Theater over the weekend and shared some of the "Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV".

She told the audience that her "lawyer said not to say" jokes about controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, the sexual misconduct allegations against James Franco, or Baldwin's prop gun firing on the set of the movie Rust in October.

"Don't Look Up is the name of a movie, more like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I wasn't allowed to say any of that but you can just come up and (clock) someone."

Schumer has come under fire on social media for the joke, with many highlighting that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting tragedy.

The 40-year-old also told the audience that she was still speechless about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the broadcast and that she had "no jokes" about the incident.

"I was kind of feeling myself... and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up," she commented, making a reference to Smith's role as boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali. "And it was just a f**king bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV."

Earlier in the week, Schumer, who hosted the Oscars with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, wrote on Instagram that the incident left her "triggered and traumatized".