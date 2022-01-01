Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wed

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas.



Insiders have told TMZ that the couple exchanged vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in the early hours of Monday morning.



They apparently had their own photographer and security staff in attendance, with the chapel's owner serving as a witness.



Kourtney, 42, and Blink-182 drummer Travis had been in Sin City to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.



Representatives for the pair have not yet commented on the report.



However, a source also told TMZ that Kourtney and Travis plan on having "several" other celebrations to mark their union.



The pair started dating in late 2020 and got engaged in October 2021.



The reality TV star was previously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children.



Meanwhile, Travis, 46, was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 until 2008, and to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 until 2002.