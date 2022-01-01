NEWS Daniel Radcliffe: 'I was completely overwhelmed by Sandra Bullock' Newsdesk Share with :





Ahead of the release of his new film The Lost City Daniel Radcliffe joined Magic Radio presenters Tom Price and Kat Shoob for a chat on the breakfast show.



The actor who was on fine form talked enthusiastically about his co-stars in the film Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, who not only acted in the film but was also producing the movie.



“Sandra is somebody who I grew up watching her films in a way that I didn’t with the people I worked with on Potter, so I was completely overwhelmed by Sandra at first. She is also just very normal which I think made me more freaked out. I was like, ‘I was expecting you to be grand or crazy and you are none of those things’. She was fantastic and I just cannot emphasise enough how impressive a person she is, to have had her career and to still be as generous, playful and grounded. She is a producer on this movie and a lot of actors take producer credits that are purely vanity credits where they do nothing for them, but she literally was being pulled out the water from a stunt sequence on day two and getting onto the holding boat and scheduling marketing meetings and I was like ‘oh wow you really are doing this.”



However, Daniel did reveal that much to his disappointment, and some of his families, he did not get to film with Brad in the movie. “I did not actually get to be on set with Brad Pitt at any point in this movie which I was a little sad about and even more sad about it were some of the women in my life. They were like ‘you should be fighting to get to set that day’ and I said I do not want to just run down and be like ‘hi Mr Pitt I am also in the film’. So no, I did not get to meet Brad but then I am still in a film with him which I still have to pinch myself about.”



Staring in a film with two of Hollywood’s most attractive men did mean the Harry Potter star felt he had to up his game as he joked with the Magic Radio presenters “This is 100% the best I have ever looked on camera because again I went in and was like ‘guys I am in a film with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, you need to do something about this face and the hair’. So, they gave me a very very nice haircut which I still have, it is just how I look now, and they put me in amazing suits.”



Although Daniel might currently be a fan of his look he did confirm that there are currently no plans for the actor to join his co-star Channing in Magic Mike, which is currently filming in the UK saying “Somebody did bring up the fact that there almost certainly is a Harry Potter themed stripper act somewhere in the world and I was like I don’t want to see it but good luck to them.”



