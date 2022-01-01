Jason Momoa shuts down Kate Beckinsale dating rumours

Jason Momoa has denied that he's dating Kate Beckinsale.



The Aquaman actor was photographed giving the Underworld actress his coat and "acting flirty" at an Oscars after-party in late March, leading many to speculate if they were dating.



Jason shut down the rumours when he spoke to Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of Ambulance on Monday, insisting that he gave the British actress his coat because she was cold.



"It was cray (crazy). Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2," he said. "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.



"Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."



The Game of Thrones star and his estranged wife Lisa Bonet announced their separation after 16 years together on social media in January. He was also recently forced to deny speculation that they had reconciled.



"We're not back together, we're family... we have two beautiful children together," he told Access Hollywood at the Oscars. "We're not getting back together, we're family forever."



Jason and Lisa, who married in 2017, are parents to Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.