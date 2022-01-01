Kourtney Kardashian used family group chat to announce Las Vegas 'wedding'

Kourtney Kardashian told her famous family about her Las Vegas "wedding" via group chat.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, host Jimmy congratulated the reality TV star on her "fake" marriage to Travis Barker at a chapel in Sin City on Monday morning.

Kourtney explained that she and Travis had wanted to make their union official, but were unable to get a marriage licence at the time.

"There was no possibility to get a marriage licence at that hour," the 42-year-old explained. "We asked like five times, 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' It was 2 a.m., and they were like, 'It opens at eight o'clock.'"

Kourtney's mum Kris Jenner revealed that only she and Khloe Kardashian knew about the ceremony, with all of the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan discovering the news in the morning.

"I was sleeping," sighed Kim Kardashian. "She put it in the group chat. Like, 'Oh, hey guys, by the way...I got married last night!' And I woke up to like, a million texts."

Kourtney and Travis started dating in late 2020 and got engaged in October 2021.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Poosh founder shared several photos from the fun nuptials on her Instagram page, and indicated that they are planning to have another ceremony soon.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she wrote.

Kourtney and her siblings are currently promoting their new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.