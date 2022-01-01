Amy Schumer counts Kim Kardashian as part of her 'support system'

Amy Schumer has revealed Kim Kardashian is a key member of her "support system".

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the Trainwreck actress praised the reality TV star for being a great friend.

"She is a support system and I hope I'm one for her, too," she said, adding that they often exchange text messages.

Amy went on to praise Kim's debut on Saturday Night Live last October.

"I think she did amazing. I gave her a lot of advice but I think the best advice I gave her was that, and she did use this as her closing joke, that only 10 million people watch SNL and usually she has like 300 million people watching her," the 40-year-old explained. "So, I said just talk to everybody like they are your friends and I think she took that to heart. But I think she really followed her own advice and her own instincts, which is what we should all do and she just killed it. I learned from her that night. That b**ch."