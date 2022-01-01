Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for Covid-19 days after Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for Covid-19 two days after her husband Matthew Broderick.



The Hollywood couple had been starring alongside each other in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy Plaza Suite, so with both of the leads out with Covid-19, producers were forced to cancel Thursday's performance.



"Today, Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis," reads a statement on social media "With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for COVID, tonight's performance of Plaza Suite is canceled. The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members."



The producers added that they will announce news about future performances as soon as possible, and concluded, "Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery."



The Sex and the City actress starred alongside her husband's understudy Michael McGrath after the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star contracted Covid-19 on Tuesday.



Their positive tests come just over a week after Plaza Suite officially opened at the Hudson Theatre on 28 March The play was originally scheduled to open in March 2020 but was postponed numerous times due to the pandemic.



Neither Broderick nor Parker has commented on the news.