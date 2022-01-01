Amy Schumer denies stealing Leonardo DiCaprio Oscars joke

Amy Schumer has denied stealing her Oscars joke about Leonardo DiCaprio from Twitter.

During the Academy Awards in late March, co-host Amy joked that the Oscar-winning actor "has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends," referring to his habit of dating younger women.

Her joke was very similar to a tweet The Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Nicole Conlan posted in December which reads, "Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends (sic)."

The Trainwreck actress addressed the accusation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

"Well, I would like to say, I haven't personally been on Twitter. I've had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself," she said. "And also, that joke was written by (Oscars co-writer) Suli McCullough."

She added, "I'm funny enough, I don't need to steal s**t... But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don't start thievery."

The 40-year-old even referred to being asked if she had ever stolen a joke in Vanity Fair's lie detector test video series, which was published earlier this week. She answered "no" and the moderator confirmed she was telling the truth.

"They asked me, thank God, 'Have you ever stolen a joke?' and I said no, and it was 'that's true'," she stated. "Everybody just chill."