Khloé Kardashian regrets not getting nose job sooner

Khloé Kardashian wishes she had built up the "courage" to get a nose job sooner.

After months of speculation, the reality TV star confirmed she had undergone the procedure in an interview last June.

Reflecting on the decision in a chat with Robin Roberts for an ABC News special, Khloé revealed that she regrets not going under the knife before.

"My whole life I would say - I've always wanted my nose done, forever," she commented. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

After the special aired in the U.S. on Wednesday night, Khloé took to Twitter to answer fan questions.

In response to a follower who asked when she had the nose job, she divulged that she had the surgery in early 2019.

"I got it a couple weeks before (daughter) True's first birthday. Love it!" she replied.

As for the recovery process, Khloé insisted it wasn't particularly painful.

"Mine was a breeze. That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner," the 37-year-old added.