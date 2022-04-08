Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years

Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years as a result of his behaviour at the 2022 Academy Awards.

During the Oscars ceremony on 27 March, the King Richard actor walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.

Smith announced he had resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences earlier this month, and following a formal review, the Academy's Board of Governors met on Friday and voted on the matter.

"Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation," a letter from president David Rubin and chief executive officer Dawn Hudson began. "The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

Labelling Smith's actions as "unacceptable and harmful", Rubin and Hudson acknowledged that they "did not adequately address the situation in the room".

In addition, they commended Rock for "maintaining his composure," and thanked the other hosts, nominees, and presenters for their "poise and grace".

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behaviour is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted," the Academy leaders concluded.

In response, a spokesperson for Smith simply commented, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

The 53-year-old apologised to the Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor during the event. He also posted an apology on Instagram in which he admitted he "deeply regret(s)" his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behaviour.