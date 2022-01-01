Jared Leto pushes his body to the limit on tour with Thirty Seconds to Mars

Jared Leto works his body in "a really intense way" when he's performing with Thirty Seconds to Mars.

In a cover interview with Men's Health magazine, the House of Gucci actor and rock band frontman compared the fitness levels required for rock climbing and touring with the group, and he admitted the latter is still the most physically demanding thing he's ever done.

"It's hard to explain because you're up there having a good time, but it's full-on for a couple of hours," he explained. "You're singing and running around, you have so much adrenaline, and you're performing at your limit. Your heart is pounding outta your chest, you're dripping sweat, and you're exhilarated, but you're working your body in a really intense way."

Elsewhere, the Morbius actor addressed the ongoing discussion surrounding his age and how he looks so much younger than 50.

"People started talking about my age and that sort of thing 10 years ago," he said. "As you get older, people start saying, 'Ah, you're still young.' And then there's this age where they go, really?

"I do have a good answer for that, but I probably won't tell you," Leto teased, noting his mother has always looked young and healthy. "Just to keep everybody guessing. Really, honestly, at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter."