Lucien Laviscount promoted to series regular on Emily In Paris

Lucien Laviscount has been promoted to a series regular role on Emily In Paris.

Emily In Paris creator and executive producer Darren Star announced during the show's PaleyFest panel discussion on Sunday that Lucien, who plays Alfie in the show, will now be a main cast member.

In the hit Netflix comedy's upcoming third and fourth seasons, Alfie will play an increasingly significant role as the titular character's new love interest, Variety reports.

Sunday's panel members also included Lucien himself, as well as lead actress Lily Collins, director Andrew Fleming, and other show stars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and Camille Razat.

During the panel, Darren jokingly asked Lucien if he was free for filming.

"I'm free!" Lucien insisted. "I'm pretty sure I'm free."

Although Darren did not reveal specific plot details for the next two seasons, he did touch on an aspect of Emily's love life. He said while the heroine "always wants to do the right thing", she does tend to land in love triangles that "makes his head hurt to think about".

Darren revealed Season 3 is set to start production in June.

One point of focus for him during production, he said, will be ensuring they film in a range of locations.

"We're always thinking about how we can show Paris," he explained. "It's not hard to make Paris look amazing, because it is, from wherever you look or wherever you point the camera. We will always want the story to drive locations, but we have some really beautiful locations lined up for season three in France, not just in Paris."