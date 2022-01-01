Kat Von D sued for alleged damage to tattoo parlour

Kat Von D is being sued for alleged unpaid rent and damages to the rental property she turned into High Voltage Tattoo.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the L.A. Ink star has closed her West Hollywood tattoo parlour, but not without a legal battle with the landlord.

Kat's landlord claims she owes over $92,000 (£71,000) for remodelling fees, back rent for several months in 2020, and rent due in 2022.

The 40-year-old, who is also selling her Los Angeles mansion, announced on Instagram in October that she would be closing High Voltage Tattoo in December as she and her husband Rafael Reyes were moving to Indiana.

"After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year. We plan on selling our beautiful home here, and I will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once we are done with the house remodel there," she explained.

"This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop @highvoltagetat here in West Hollywood on Dec 1. I didn't think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn't present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don't plan on returning to LA very often."