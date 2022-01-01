Kendall Jenner jokes Kris Jenner is pressuring her to have children

Kendall Jenner has revealed her mother Kris Jenner will "randomly" text her to say "it's time" to start a family.

In an interview for E! News, the model discussed how her mother is desperate for her to get pregnant.

"(My mom) will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'" Kendall laughed.

Kris then chimed in, "Just your friendly reminder!"

Kendall, 26, is currently dating basketball player Devin Booker. She is the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings not to have a child.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2018, the star insisted she was very happy with her status as an aunt.

"I have moments when I'm like, 'Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?' But I don't, I don't. I'm good. I can wait for a little while longer," she smiled. "But it's awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back. They're all really cute."