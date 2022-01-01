Amber Riley and fiancé Desean Black split

Amber Riley has split up from her fiancé Desean Black.



The Glee actress revealed her relationship status as she discussed her TV movie Single Black Female on the Nice & Neat podcast in March.



"I am a single Black female. I am, I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie," she said, before sharing that she became single recently and the breakup was "amicable".



"I wish him the best," she added. "I don't have anything horrible or bad to say."



Amber's representative confirmed to E! News on Monday that she and Desean had called off their engagement and noted, "They ask for privacy during this time."



Amber, 36, began dating Desean after he slid into her private messages. She announced their engagement in November 2020.



During her appearance on the podcast, the star discussed putting herself first.



"It's taken me a couple years to understand that choosing myself is not selfish," she stated. "Making those decisions to actively choose yourself has really helped me say, 'Oh God I really don't feel like getting up that early tomorrow to work out but I have this, this and this to do in the afternoon and I need to get my mind right.' And that is, 'Amber, you choosing yourself.'