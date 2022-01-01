Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn't speak for eight months after divorce

Kim Kardashian has claimed she and Kanye West didn't speak to each other for eight months after she filed for divorce from him in February 2021.

The reality TV star, who was declared legally single by a judge in March, told Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that their relationship was not amicable for several months after she began divorce proceedings.

"We went off and on, and we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. Then we started talking again, and I went to the Donda (album) premiere," the 41-year-old claimed, adding that West still saw their four children.

"Him and I just took a minute of not talking, and I think in relationships it'll be like that. I only hope for - I hope we are the co-parenting goals at the end of the day."

During her podcast appearance, the SKIMS founder also revealed she felt "a little zing" when she kissed Pete Davidson during a sketch on Saturday Night Live in October shortly before they started dating.

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Mmm!' It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing," she shared. "It wasn't anything like a super crazy feeling I was just like, 'Hmm', and then I was like, 'Wow I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's nothing and it's just a stage kiss.' And then a few days later I was like, 'Hmm, there is some BDE (big d**k energy) action.' I just got to get myself out there."

She added that Pete didn't attend the after-party as he's "too cool for school", and teased that fans will have to watch her new reality show, The Kardashians, to find out who initiated their first date.

The show premieres on Thursday.