Ted Danson credits hearing aids with 'changing my life'

Ted Danson has claimed hearing aids have changed his life.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the Cheers star revealed that he has been wearing the devices for a while now, and can't believe the difference they've made.

"I wear them, I love them. I love my hearing aids. They are brilliant, they've changed my life," he praised, adding that he doesn't wear them for TV interviews. "I'm still a smidge vain, so they're not in for our little tête-à-tête."

However, Ted noted that the unfortunate side effect is that he can now hear himself break wind.

"All the wind that I break that I used to think was silent. Mary (Steenburgen, wife) would say, 'Ted, people can hear you!' I go, 'Come on, they can't hear me, of course not.' The first time I had the (hearing aids) in, it was like, 'Oh my God!'" the 74-year-old exclaimed.